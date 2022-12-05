Dolly Parton joins TikTok and immediately starts celebrating queer folk

The Queen of Country, Dolly Parton, has officially joined TikTok.

Not content with being named one of the world’s leading philanthropists and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly has now set her sights on social media stardom.

“I have arrived!” Dolly wrote as she posted her first TikTok video, adding: “Now, let’s have some fun” and “What did I miss?”

The “Jolene” singer amassed more than 400,000 followers in the first 16 hours since joining and her video have already received millions of views.

One of Dolly Parton’s first TikTok videos is a compilation celebrating her biggest queer fans, including trans social media star Dylan Mulvaney, as well as drag queens Jan Sport, Shuga Cain, The Vivienne and Trixxie Deluxe.

Mulvaney commented that she was “begging for a collab”, while The Vivienne thanked Dolly for being included in the TikTok.

Fans were similarly ecstatic at Dolly’s arrival. One Twitter user said it “feels like a personal win” and another said they “might cry”.

The move to TikTok is her second viral moment within a week, after she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to sing a duet of “9 to 5” with Kelly Clarkson.

Those aside, Dolly Parton has made December a busy month for herself.

On 1 December, she premiered a Christmas special, Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas, on NBC.

She will then wrap the year co-hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

Dolly Parton awarded $100 million by Jeff Bezos

Last month, the LGBTQ+ icon was awarded $100 million by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as part of his Bezos Courage and Civility Aware.

It recognises people who “pursue solutions with courage and civility”.

During the ceremony where it was awarded, Dolly said she would do her best “to do good things with this money.”

Throughout her career, Dolly has funded a number of campaigns, events and organisations aiming to improve the lives of marginalised communities, including the LGBTQ+ community.