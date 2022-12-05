Eddie Izzard has thanked her Sheffield constituency rival for her victory after failing to win her bid to become its Labour Party candidate.

The comedian-turned-politician accepted defeat on Sunday (4 December), as she congratulated Sheffield Central Labour MP Abtisam Mohamed for her win.

Mohamed won the candidacy in a landslide victory on Sunday evening, with over 50 per cent of the vote.

Izzard wrote that the former solicitor would make “a fine MP” and looked forward to joining her in campaigning for “months and years to come.”

“Despite my disappointment at today’s result, this has been a wonderful campaign and I am thrilled to have met and been supported by so many members,” Izzard continued.

Eddie Izzard joins Newport Labour campaigners prior to her own announcement to run as MP. (Getty)

Eddie officially announced her bid for the constituency seat on 11 October after months of signalling her intention to do so.

Her announcement and the subsequent campaign received considerable backlash from anti-trans pundits and political rivals, some of whom said they would prefer to be arrested than call Izzard a woman.

Nonetheless, the political activist continued on her promises to “take the fight to the Tories.”

In an interview with PinkNews, Izzard said she wants to be judged by what she can “add to the human existence.”

“If you track back people who are the first, that’s not necessarily the key thing, it’s more that it encourages other people to come forward and other trans MPs [will follow],” she said.

“I’m following in the footsteps of great people who have already done hard work.”

Eddie Izzard accepts defeat with ‘dignity and grace’

Despite her loss, Eddie Izzard has affirmed the campaign has been a positive thing for herself and the constituency, to which she has routinely expressed her admiration for.

“The policies we devised, the friendships that we made and the ambition we share for Sheffield has only grown stronger, not weaker, because of this campaign.

“I took a risk in standing but I don’t regret it,” she continued.

“Sheffield is a city that I love. It was before, and it always will be, close to my heart. Thank you.”

Supporters came together to praise Izzard for her run as an MP candidate, with some writing: “Some of the best leaders of all time lost their first race, you’ll be back.”

“Thank you so much for trying your best,” another wrote.

“Myself and Sheffield appreciate all of your hard work in this campaign.”

Others commended her for the “gracious” way she announced her defeat, writing that the response was “dignified and honest.”