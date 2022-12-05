Elliot Page hopes his candid memoir about his life, personal experiences and relationships will “help someone feel less alone” and “feel seen”.

Page reflected on the personal significance of his highly-anticipated memoir Pageboy, which is set to be released on 6 June 2023, in a post on social media.

“Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible,” the actor wrote, revealing the cover of the book. “I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task.”

He felt that he can “finally be with [himself] in this body” so he’s been able to share his story with the world.

The Umbrella Academy star added the “act of writing, reading and sharing” the “multitude” of trans people’s experiences is an “important step” in the face of anti-LGBTQ+ attacks and a rise in anti-trans legislation.

“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly ‘debated’ in the media,” Page wrote.

They continued: “The act of writing, reading and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us.

“Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

Page originally announced the memoir in February, and it’s already rocketing up to the top of queer must-reads for 2023.

The publisher described how Elliot Page’s book will explore the actor’s “relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world and will cover his mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex and the cesspool that Hollywood can be”.

Elliot Page’s memoir Pageboy has been described as an “ode to stepping into who we truly are with defiance, strength and joy”. (Getty)

Pageboy is also a “story of a life pushed to the brink”, according to the Oscar-nominated star’s website for their book. The memoir was described as a “winding journey of what it means to untangle ourselves from the expectations of others and is an ode to stepping into who we truly are with defiance, strength and joy”.

Elliot Page truly embodies those qualities as he has been radiating pure trans joy ever since coming out publicly in 2020, after recovering from gender-affirming top surgery.

Page said they’ve experienced immense joy and that their life has improved “drastically” since they have been able to live as their authentic self during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“What I want to focus on right now, and has been so extraordinary, is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel,” Page said. “I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time.”