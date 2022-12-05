Guns N’ Roses to headline BST in Hyde Park: ticket prices, presale info and more

Guns N’ Roses are the latest headliners confirmed for British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

The legendary rock group will perform at the festival on 30 June.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 7 December via Ticketmaster.

It marks the first time the group have played the festival, having previously headlined the likes of Download and Coachella.

Fans can expect to hear some of their biggest hits including “Welcome to the Jungle”, “Paradise City”, “Sweet Child O’ Mine?”, “November Rain” and “Mr. Brownstone” to name a few.

It’s part of theri ongoing headline tour, which started in 2020 and has stopped off in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

They join the likes of Pink, BLACKPINK, Take That, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen who will also headline the festival next summer.

You can find out everything you need to know including Guns N’ Roses ticket prices, tour dates and more below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 7 December via Ticketmaster.

A British Summer Time presale and Guns N’ Roses Nightrain Fan Club Presale is now live for those signed up to the mailing list.

A Ticketmaster and Live Nation presale is taking place from 10am on 6 December. To access these presales sign up to the two websites and you’ll receive an email on how to get tickets.

What are the Guns N’ Roses ticket prices?

Following a presale, it’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced at the following for their Hyde Park show:

General admission – £101.15

Primary entry – £111.85

Gold circle tier 2 – £207.95

Gold circle tier 3 – £229.95

Gold VIP HydeAway – £251.95

Diamond VIP experience – £251.95

ALL VIP Terrace Accor Live Limitless – £273.95

Ultimate Diamond VIP experience – £549.95

Ultimate ALL Terrace Accor Live Limitless – £549.95

The British Summer Time in Hyde Park venue map for 2023. (Ticketmaster)