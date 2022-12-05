Bourbon whiskey brand J&B has brought people to tears with its heartfelt Christmas advert about trans acceptance.

The Spanish advert follows an elderly person who initially borrows their wife’s lipstick, before putting together their own make-up kit and escaping to a bathroom to apply a full face.

As the Christmas advert progresses we see them grow more accepting of themselves, and although heartwarming already, somehow manages to became even sweeter.

Toward the end of the advert, their trans granddaughter arrives, initially introduced as Alvaro but they immediately recognise a kindred spirit and shares their make-up with her.

When they both walk back out to the rest of the family, Alvaro’s true name, Ana appears on the screen and what follows is a beautiful moment of intergenerational bonding and family acceptance.

En J&B queremos que, en Navidad, todo el mundo pueda celebrar sin que nadie se quede fuera 💖

No te pierdas la película de esta Navidad "SHE" aquí 👉 https://t.co/vwZ87DXAKV#HayGanasDeCelebrarnos pic.twitter.com/X3ZaNfHkiw — JB España (@jb_spain) December 3, 2022

In a statement, the brand explained: “It is a Christmas story that tells the beautiful story between a grandfather and his granddaughter, and how the love that unites them is so great that it overcomes any prejudice or barrier that may separate them

“This story is a reflection of acceptance, respect and above all tolerance.”

The marketing manager of Diageo, J&B’s parent company, said it wanted to give “visibility to a reality that thousands of people face, including the LGBTIQ+ collective, who seek a safe space to be and show themselves openly.

“But also for families, who often also suffer the absence of those loved ones who, due to their gender identification or sexual preference, are not present at the parties.”

And of course, this heartwarming advert has not gone unnoticed with many praising the beauty in its simplicity.

Member of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, Pablo Echenique, shared how the ad “made this straight cis man cry”.

He added: “Its existence shows that the need of protecting trans people’s rights is widely accepted in our society.

“It is baffling that there are political parties that cannot understand this.”

Este anuncio de @jb_spain es una hermosura, a este hombre cis hetero le ha hecho llorar y su propia existencia significa que la necesidad de blindar los derechos de las personas trans es mayoritaria en la sociedad.



Es inexplicable que haya grupos políticos que no lo entiendan. pic.twitter.com/CWR2uCHwZe — Pablo Echenique (@PabloEchenique) December 3, 2022

Other viewers also shared their thoughts, with one person writing: “Showing the world our true self can be frightening, but having someone supporting us makes it, if not easier, a little lighter.

“As a trans person, I really loved this video. Having loved ones accepting us made me happier and really connected to them. It’s beneficial to everyone.”

Even TV icon Lorraine Kelly was moved by the commercial, saying she found it “sad and also hopeful”.

This is lovely and also sad and also hopeful https://t.co/YB8hkDlCSS — Lorraine (@reallorraine) December 5, 2022

While another added: “The Christmas ad everyone is talking about; the best campaign ever known. That of love, empathy and respect for our lives.”

The advert is part of an LGBTQ+ campaign launched by J&B.

Over the summer it partnered with El Ruso de Rocky to launch the Hay ganas de Orgullo de Pueblo initiative, exploring LGBTQ+ inclusivity in rural areas.

Over summer it had a float honouring LGBTQ+ artist and activist José Pérez that travelled thousands of kilometres.