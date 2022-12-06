‘Ex-gay’ Milo Yiannopoulos fired from Kanye West’s presidential campaign

Alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos has reportedly been fired from rapper Kanye West’s 2024 presidential campaign.

He only joined West’s team about a fortnight ago and it comes in the wake of recent comments from the rapper, who goes by “Ye”, that he “liked” Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

In a message on social media platform Telegram, Yiannopoulos said the decision for him to leave the rapper’s political team was “mutual”, reports The Daily Beast.

“Ye is a genius whom I have come to love and respect. We remain friends. I will continue to pray for Ye and all his endeavours.”

Before Yiannopoulos departed West’s team, the rapper met with former US president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to ask him to be his running mate.

Both ran and failed in 2020. West had only 50,000 of 332 million people vote for him.

Last week, West appeared on Alex Jones’ Info Wars and said he “saw good things” about Hitler, who killed millions of Jewish people during World War II.

He said he was “done with” not being able to “say out loud that this person ever did anything good”.

Around the same time, he was banned from Twitter after posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David (West’s account was only recently been reinstated by Elon Musk after he’d previously been banned).

His other antisemitic remarks made in October cost him more than $1 billion in brand deals.

Kanye West is desperate to work alongside Trump. (Getty/Sebastian Smith)

Both Milo Yiannopoulos and Kanye West have controversial pasts.

On top of West’s anti-semitism, the rapper has previously been associated with a number of anti-LGBTQ+ people, including headlining a mass prayer with homophobic preachers.

There are other actions too – such as when he brought DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on stage.

At the time, DaBaby had recently gone on an offensive rant about gay people with those with HIV, while Manson has been accused of abusing several women – something he’s denied.

Like West, Yiannopoulos has been banned from Twitter previously, as well as Facebook in 2019, for hate speech violations.

Last year, he declared himself as ‘ex-gay’ and as wanting to “rehabilitate” conversion therapy.

In the interview with Christian outlet LifeSite News, Yiannopoulous compared his homosexual “degeneracy” to an addiction and claimed his husband had been “demoted to housemate”.