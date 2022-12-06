Wednesday fans have shared their shock after Jenna Ortega revealed she had tested positive for COVID shortly before filming her iconic dance scene.

In an interview with NME, Ortega gave the back story for the school disco dance scene, which has since gone viral after being set to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary”.

Talking about how she brought the spooky dance together, she told the magazine: “I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film.

“I woke up – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my oesophagus.

“They are giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on a positive result.”

Although the production company and Ortega herself confirmed she left set as soon as the result came back positive, some viewers have criticised the lack of action by both Ortega and the production company.

Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair. (Netflix)

As one person wrote: “We all agree that this is not some ‘persevering through hardship’ moment, it’s a why the f**k didn’t she get sent home, she could get horrendously sick or infect others kinda moment.”

Others agreed, confused at people praising her for battling through illness to film the scene when she should have been isolating.

“Jenna Ortega filming that dance scene while she had Covid is not impressive, it’s horrible. Absolutely callous disregard for her coworkers,” another wrote.

One person even reflected it was “everything wrong with America’s reaction to Covid”, adding “she should have been masked and home.”

jenna ortega seems chill, and that dance in the new wednesday show is cool, but no one else finds it concerning that she admitted she had covid during that scene? like even if she was waiting for the test to come back, why not delay filming? she put the cast and crew at risk — garbo (@garbogool) November 28, 2022

Jenna Ortega having COVID on set and working unmasked around other unmasked performers is not a flex. She should not be praised for “working while sick.”



The above the line crew could’ve possibly disabled or killed someone for their irresponsibility. — v ✨🦋 (@hereisviolet) December 6, 2022

I'm sorry, so they filmed one of the most pivotal scenes in the show WHILE THEY WAITED ON A POSITIVE COVID TEST???? pic.twitter.com/2B2baI60nB — Quinton Reviews🎬 (@Q_Review) December 3, 2022

jenna ortega filming a whole scene while waiting for her covid test results AND with obvious symptoms isn’t “professional”, it’s just completely irresponsible — shir (@cancion_il) December 3, 2022

Ortega said that she had hoped to “redo it” thinking she “probably could have done it a bit better”, but Burton thought the scene was perfect as it was.

After the scene went viral – and not in the infectious sense of the word – Lady Gaga praised Wednesday, and the fans who set it to her track, “Bloody Mary”.

“Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here)” she tweeted.

Slay Wednesday! 💋 You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉) https://t.co/aUdJEFYF68 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 1, 2022

Jenna Ortega is no stranger to viral moments since Wednesday came out, with one clip of her supposedly waving to a lesbian flag during the Brazil Comic Con making waves.

Despite the LGBTQ+ community celebrating Ortega’s excitement at lesbians and noting that she also pointed at herself, unfortunately it seems to be not be the full story.

Someone in the crowd at the time has come out to say that Ortega was actually pointing to their Wednesday cosplay.