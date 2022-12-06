Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega tears into Tones and I ‘Dance Monkey’ and fans have nothing but respect

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday Addams in the eponymous Netflix series – has continued her steady rise to icon, legend, and star by denouncing “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I as her least favourite song.

Ortega took part in Netflix’s Nosy Cookie Jar interview series, in which she, alongside Wednesday co-stars Hunter Doohan and Emma Myers, answered questions from – you guessed it – a cookie jar.

In the video, she fishes out a question from the jar which reads: “What song is on your Do-Not-Playlist?” and respectfully declines to hold back.

“I’m not big on pop, and a couple years back there was a song out called ‘Dance Monkey’ and if anyone ever played that song in my house, they’re instantly being kicked out, I’m sorry.”

The song is the third-most streamed of all time on Spotify and has nearly two billion plays on YouTube, so it makes sense as to why its over-playing would get on Jenna’s nerves – let alone Wednesday Addams’.

Twitter has exploded with support for Ortega’s monumental bravery.

“Jenna Ortega hates the song ‘Dance Monkey’, I knew I could trust her,” wrote one user.

Another said: “Jenna Ortega was so real when she said she would kick anyone who plays the song ‘Dance Monkey’ out of her house immediately.”

jenna ortega saying dance monkey is in her do not play list really has twitter going into a meltdown 💀pic.twitter.com/ZjtvhsWM4l — jess (@fxckoklahoma) December 4, 2022

Jenna Ortega also recently revealed that when she filmed her now iconic dance/ prom scene, she was ill with COVID.

“I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film,” she said, explaining that she was awaiting the result of a test when she filmed the scene.

“I woke up – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my oesophagus.”

The dance was originally set to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps, but was set to “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga on TikTok and has prompted its own dance challenge.

As well as a “Dance Monkey” hater, Ortega is also a fierce lesbian ally.

She told Gayety that Wednesday is considered a gay icon because “She’s a badass. She’s cool, she’s got a nice sense of style, but she’s somebody who embraces her differences and isn’t out to please anybody”.